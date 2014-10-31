UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
WASHINGTON Oct 31 China is lifting its suspension on the import of red and golden delicious apples from Washington State, reopening a market once valued at about $6.5 million a year, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday.
The restrictions were placed in 2012 by Chinese quarantine authorities due to the repeated interception of three apple pests: speck rot, bull's-eye rot, and Sphaeropsis rot.
Since then, USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service worked with the U.S. apple industry to develop additional safeguarding measures that address China's concerns about the pests. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
April 19 India's online grocery delivery service BigBasket and smaller rival Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. have begun talks on a possible merger, Indian newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.