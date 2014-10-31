(Adds comment from industry group, background on apple
industry)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Oct 31 China will lift its
suspension on the import of red and golden delicious apples from
Washington State, reopening a market once valued at about $6.5
million a year, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on
Friday.
The restrictions were placed in August 2012 by Chinese
quarantine authorities due to the repeated interception of three
apple pests: speck rot, bull's-eye rot, and Sphaeropsis rot.
Since then, USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service (APHIS) worked with the U.S. apple industry to develop
additional safeguarding measures that address China's concerns
about the pests.
After two years of negotiations between the respective
governments, a recent site visit by Chinese officials, supported
by APHIS and local industry groups, was able to alleviate
concerns of spreading the disease by mature, symptomless apples.
Some of the safeguards that will be implemented include cold
storage of apples and visual inspection of the fruit prior to
shipping to ensure there is no evidence of disease.
China is the world's largest apple grower but also is a
significant importer of the fruit. In 2010-11 it imported more
than 3 million 40-pound cartons (about 54,446 tonnes) of
Washington apples, becoming the state's fourth largest apple
export market that year.
"Clearly China has great potential for Washington apples,
with an increasing middle class willing to purchase high-quality
apples," said Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple
Commission in Wenatchee, the international marketing arm of the
state's apple industry.
About 90 percent of U.S. apple exports originate from
Washington State. Major buyers include Mexico, Canada, Taiwan
and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)