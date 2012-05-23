WASHINGTON May 23 A Chinese national was
charged with illegally exporting to China U.S.-made sensors used
to produce weapons-grade uraniam, the U.S. Department of Justice
said on Wednesday.
Qiang Hu, 47, a sales manager for a Chinese subsidiary of
MKS Instruments, was arrested at his hotel in North
Andover, Massachusetts and charged with conspiracy to violate
U.S. export laws. He allegedly allowed thousands of pressure
measuring sensors, known as pressure transducers, to be exported
from the United States to unauthorized users in China, the
department said.
"Pressure transducers are export controlled because they are
used in gas centrifuges to enrich uranium and produce
weapons-grade uranium," the Department of Justice said in a
statement.
Hu was identified as the sales manager at MKS Instruments
Shanghai Ltd, the Shanghai branch of MKS Instruments Inc.
located in Andover, Massachusetts, which supplies manufacturing
equipment.
Hu is accused of co-conspiring with others since 2007 to
export pressure transducers from the United States to
unauthorized end-users either by using export licenses issued to
MKS customers and or through export licenses obtained in the
name of a front company.
MKS Instruments said it had been informed by the U.S.
Attorney's office in Boston that an employee from its Shanghai
subsidiary had been arrested and that it was cooperating with
U.S. authorities.
The Department of Justice said in its statement that MKS is
not a target of the government's investigation.
(Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)