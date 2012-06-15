WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States is
considering action against auto parts imports from China and
closely examining other concerns about automobile trade with the
world's second largest economy, a top U.S. trade official said
on Friday.
"We are looking at a variety of issues in the bilateral
relationship, including, I would say, in the auto sector," Tim
Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade Representative's office,
told reporters.
Early this year as the U.S. presidential election
approached, the United Steelworkers union and related groups
began pressing President Barack Obama to take steps to stop what
they described as a flood of auto parts imports from China.
They have asked the Obama administration to consider either
filing a WTO case against alleged Chinese government subsidies
or to launch a Commerce Department investigation that could lead
to U.S. anti-dumping or countervailing duties on a variety of
Chinese auto parts.
That was followed by a letter from 188 members of Congress,
included many from Midwest industrial states like Ohio and
Michigan, which are expected to be important in Obama's bid to
win re-election in November.
The lawmakers accused China of using "a vast array of
policies" to give its auto parts producers an unfair trade
advantage. They said it was critical the United States act
quickly because auto parts manufacturers account for 75 percent
of jobs in the U.S. automotive sectors.
"As we look at these matters, we can not talk a lot about
them," Reif said when asked about the status of the request.
"But we are certainly looking at that. We are looking at matters
that involve automobiles as well."
Reif insisted the timing of any action on the automotive
front against China would be based on a "careful examination of
the facts," and not a desire to win votes for Obama.
"As you know these cases involve easily months, oftentimes
years of preparation. So when you see us file a request for
consultations (at the WTO), that is not something we ginned up
in the last week or two, or month or two," Reif said.