(Adds detail from letter)
WASHINGTON, March 16 A group of 188 U.S.
lawmakers on Friday urged President Barack Obama to crack down
on "predatory" Chinese pricing practices, which they said are
threatening the U.S. auto parts industry.
"We can not wait until further damage is done," the group
said in a letter to Obama. "Seventy-five percent of the jobs in
the automotive sector are in auto parts, and these jobs are at
risk in every state in the nation."
The lawmakers included many from the auto manufacturing
states of the upper Midwest, which will likely be important in
Obama's bid for re-election in November.
They said China uses a "vast array of policies" to give its
auto parts producers an unfair trade advantage.
Those include Chinese limits on imports of foreign auto
parts and subsidies that drive down the prices auto parts that
are made in China, the lawmakers said.
"These tactics are working. Chinese auto parts exports are
rapidly growing and have increased almost 900 percent since
2000," the lawmakers said.
The appeal follows Obama's recent decision to establish an
interagency task force to boost U.S. enforcement of trade
agreements. The lawmakers urged Obama "to use all existing
authorities" to protect the U.S. auto parts sector, but did not
outline a particular course of action.
Advocates have said the administration's options include
bringing a case at the World Trade Organization or initiating an
action under U.S. trade remedy laws that would lead to duties or
other restrictions on imports from China.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Christopher Wilson)