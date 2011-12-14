WASHINGTON Dec 14 New Chinese duties on U.S.
cars are "unjustifiable," four senior U.S. lawmakers said on
Wednesday in a joint statement urging President Barack Obama's
administration to challenge the measures.
"We are extremely concerned by China's announcement today
that it will impose new duties on U.S. auto exports," the
lawmakers said.
"China's actions are unjustifiable and, unfortunately, this
appears to be just one more instance of impermissible Chinese
retaliation against the United States and other trading
partners."
The group included Representative Dave Camp, chairman of
the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, and
Representative Sander Levin, the panel's top Democrat. Both are
from Michigan, a major auto-producing state.
"This action appears to violate China's WTO commitments,
and we urge the administration to exercise all available
options to enforce U.S. rights, including, as appropriate,
enforcing U.S. rights at the World Trade Organization," the
lawmakers said.