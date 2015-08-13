(Repeats story with no change to text)
* U.S., China held first aviation talks in four years in May
* China offered more flights to and from 3 big cities
-sources
* U.S. wants more slot allocation transparency from China
-sources
* U.S. airlines would be on back foot if bad slots assigned
By Fang Yan and Jeffrey Dastin
BEIJING/NEW YORK, Aug 13 Talks to ease limits on
flights between the United States and China's gateway cities
have stalled over U.S. fears its airlines will be given less
attractive time slots for take-off and landing than their
Chinese rivals, people familiar with the negotiations said.
Travel demand by an increasingly affluent Chinese population
is set to soar long-term, a huge business opportunity for both
countries' carriers. But China's major airports are already
heavily congested, limiting the potential for good slots and
creating a roadblock to an aviation accord that would deepen
ties between the world's two largest economies.
In exploratory talks held in May in Washington, details of
which have not previously been reported, China offered to permit
more flights to and from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou while
lowering caps for other domestic cities, U.S. officials said.
The talks, the first in four years, ended with the U.S. side
refusing to pursue formal negotiations until China presents
plans to reform what the United States calls an opaque
allocation system that tends to give big Chinese state carriers
the best time slots, the U.S. officials told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
A senior Chinese aviation official said the U.S. was
dragging its feet.
"In the past, the Chinese side was not as enthusiastic as
the Americans when it came to market liberalization because we
didn't need that many flights," the source told Reuters. "But
it's the other way around now."
Washington has made clear the ball is in Beijing's court and
is waiting for the Chinese side to respond, one person said. It
has encouraged China to follow guidelines from the International
Air Transport Association (IATA) to accommodate carriers despite
congestion.
Officials from both countries spoke on condition of
anonymity. China's aviation regulator did not respond to
requests for comment.
While there is interest in a new bilateral air services
pact, industry experts say an 'Open Skies' agreement, which
would remove market restrictions and allow airlines to
coordinate capacity and pricing if they have government
approval, is likely years away.
HUGE DEMAND SEEN
Under existing agreements, Chinese passenger carriers are
limited to 180 round-trip flights per week, while U.S. passenger
carriers are allotted 160 weekly round-trip flights between the
United States and three of China's mega cities.
But airlines are already brushing up against these limits.
The top four Chinese airlines have on average scheduled 148
round-trip flights per week from July through September this
year, while their U.S. rivals have hit 128 weekly round-trips on
average, according to aviation data and analytics company OAG.
Moreover, the number of air passengers traveling to, from
and within China is set to nearly triple by 2034 to some 1.3
billion, surpassing an expected 1.2 billion for the United
States, according to IATA.
Although China is investing heavily in new airports, its
major airports are operating at above or near capacity, limiting
the country's ability to assign new attractive time slots to
carriers equally. Military restrictions on flight paths are also
exacerbating congestion.
Industry experts say U.S. airlines could end up less
commercially competitive if Washington were to rush into a deal
that resulted in bad flight times and lengthy layovers for their
connecting passengers.
"They would be losing a lot of money running flights that
arrive and depart in the middle of the night," Joe Tymczyszyn,
former executive director of the US-China Aviation Cooperation
Program, told Reuters. He did not speak on behalf the program.
Capping capacity for the time being helps U.S. airlines, the
most profitable in aviation, as they try not to overshoot demand
to keep fares from falling.
Airlines for America, the trade group representing the
largest U.S. carriers, said in a statement it supports efforts
to liberalize aviation markets even though challenging issues
must still be resolved.
An executive at state-controlled Air China Ltd
said the airline had not been affected by the slow pace of
bilateral talks but might be in the future if it needed to add
more flights.
In the long run, the biggest U.S. carriers are keen on an
Open Skies agreement as it would allow airline partners to
request immunity from antitrust law. Joint ventures with Chinese
carriers could then crowd out smaller competitors and boost
profits on trans-Pacific routes.
United Continental Holdings Inc has told investors
of its interest in a Chinese joint venture once Open Skies are
in place.
Delta Air Lines Inc is set to become the first U.S.
airline to own part of a Chinese peer, announcing plans last
month to buy a 3.55 percent stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp
Ltd for $450 million and gaining an "observer" seat
on the Chinese carrier's board.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Jeffrey Dastin in NEW
YORK; Additional writing by Joseph White; Editing by Matthew
Miller and Edwina Gibbs)