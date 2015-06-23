WASHINGTON, June 23 The United States and China
may not resolve all of their differences during this week's
cabinet-level meetings in Washington but should commit to
working on them, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
"We are not going to solve all of these problems in this
meeting ... but we have to be committed to working towards
solutions," Biden told the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic
and Economic Dialogue.
Washington has expressed concern about China's pursuit of
territorial claims in the South China Sea and cybersecurity
after massive attacks on U.S. government computers that U.S.
officials have blamed on Chinese hackers.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
Bill Trott)