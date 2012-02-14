WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. corporate
executives will press China's expected next leader, Vice
President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday to ease restrictions on
American investment in China and to take stronger action to stop
counterfeiting of U.S. goods, a U.S. industry official said.
John Frisbie, president of the U.S.-China Business Council,
told Reuters he did not expect Xi to announce major policy
changes during his visit this week to the United States, which
includes stops in Iowa and California.
But corporate CEOs welcomed the chance to meet with Xi and
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday and would be polite but
firm about expressing their views, Frisbie said.
"We still feel there's too many ownership restrictions for
U.S. companies trying to penetrate the market. He's also going
to probably hear about intellectual property and the need to
have a tougher deterrent to add to the (anti-counterfeiting)
campaign they've been doing themselves," Frisbie said.
Xi, who met with President Barack Obama at the White House,
is making his visit ahead of his expected appointment as head of
China's Communist Party later this year and to state president
in 2013.
Executives from about 10 leading U.S companies - including
Coca-Cola, Motorola Solutions, DuPont and Walt Disney - are
expected in the meeting with Xi, along with about 10 from the
Chinese side.
"The issues will be raised in a way to show how there's an
opportunity to take the relationship further. And I think the
Chinese CEOs will do the same thing with whatever they are going
to raise," Frisbie said.
U.S. companies also are pushing for more transparency in
China's rule-making process and want further progress on
Beijing's promise to delink its policies to promote domestic
innovation from access to its government procurement market.
The U.S.-China Business Council is co-hosting a lunch on
Wednesday where Xi will deliver a policy speech.
"I don't think that policy address will say anything
radically different," Frisbie said.
Still, the audience of roughly 600 people will be closely
watching Xi for any stylistic differences from current Chinese
President Hu Jintao, he said.