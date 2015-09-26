By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 25
last week when asked how the United States should respond to
climate change.
"It's not a big problem at all," the leader in opinion polls
for the Republican presidential nomination told a radio talk
show host. "If you look at China, they're doing nothing about
it."
This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Washington
and agreed to take new measures. Standing alongside President
Barack Obama at the White House, the Chinese leader committed
his country to a series of ambitious policies aimed at
countering the rise in global temperatures.
Xi said China would introduce a national cap-and-trade
system in 2017 that would limit carbon emissions across major
industrial sectors, from electricity to iron and steel
production. He also pledged to match tougher U.S. fuel standards
on heavy trucks planned for 2019, and committed $3.1 billion to
help poor countries adapt to climate change.
"President Xi has lifted the final political excuse of
inaction in Washington," said Li Shuo, a campaigner for
environmental group Greenpeace.
China's aid money matches a similar pledge made last year by
Obama, though the money has yet to be delivered to the UN-backed
Green Climate Fund because of Republican refusal to appropriate
the funds.
Despite the joint announcement by Xi and Obama, some
Republicans remained adamantly opposed to a climate deal.
"If the president was serious about achieving a substantive
climate agreement, he would spend more time working with
Congress instead of developing press releases with the Chinese
government," said Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma. "These
public pledges sound good but come with serious economic
consequences for the United States."
For his part, Trump has not made any public comments about
the agreement since it was announced. He did not immediately
respond to an emailed request for comment on Friday.
The pledges mean that the world's two biggest carbon
emitters have now aligned their climate diplomacy going into
negotiations for a global accord in Paris this December. It
marks a long evolution from the Kyoto climate talks in the
1990s, when China refused to sign any agreement that would limit
carbon emissions. That position undermined support for the Kyoto
agreement in the U.S. Congress, which refused to ratify it.
That sentiment remains strong among Republican lawmakers and
some Democrats, who oppose U.S. measures to limit carbon
emissions because, in part, China has been reluctant to do the
same. The result has been a standoff between Obama and
Congress that hit a nadir in 2010 when the Senate balked at
passing the administration's attempt to enact a national carbon
market.
Now Xi says China will move ahead with just such a market.
"The irony is rich: emissions trading is an American
idea; now it's become an American export," said David Sandalow,
a fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy
and former under secretary of energy for policy and
international affairs.
Other parts of the Chinese package reveal a similar change
- in tone, at least.
China's financial pledge is a "watershed moment" for climate
diplomacy, environmental groups say, because it shows
a willingness to share the billions of dollars believed required
to help poor countries shift to low-carbon economies and deal
with the effects of a hotter planet. China has long seen itself
as a developing nation that is expected to be on the receiving
end of any international largesse.
Jake Schmidt, international policy director of the Natural
Resources Defense Council, said this change in attitude removes
a common complaint about China from Congressional opponents.
"China is not going to be the recipient of U.S. climate
financing, which is how some of our friends on the Hill are
painting it," said Schmidt. "This is a better narrative."
In fact, Obama is the more likely leader who will be forced
to show up in Paris without money. The first $500 million of the
president's $3 billion pledge is held up in thorny budget
negotiations on Capitol Hill, where some Republican lawmakers
have vowed to block any international climate funding.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Ken Wills)