By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, July 8
WASHINGTON, July 8 The United States and China
on Tuesday signed eight partnership agreements to cut greenhouse
gases, bringing the world's two biggest carbon emitters closer
together on climate policy.
The agreements, which involve companies and research
institutions, were signed in Beijing ahead of a two-day visit to
China by top Obama administration officials including Secretary
of State John Kerry, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Energy
Secretary Ernest Moniz.
Xie Zhenhua, vice chairman of China's National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC), Todd Stern, the lead U.S. climate
treaty negotiator at the U.S. State Department, Obama adviser
John Podesta and Lee Zak, director of the U.S. Trade and
Development Agency, attended the signing.
In one of the memoranda of understanding (MOUs), China's
Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute, a subsidiary of
state-owned power company China Huaneng and
Washington-based Summit Power Group agreed to share
information on clean coal power generation technology.
Huaneng is part of a Chinese consortium operating a 400
megawatt pilot integrated gasification combined cycle plant in
Tianjin.
Under the MOU, Huaneng will share information with Summit
Power, which is expected to soon break ground on a similar
project in Texas after it secures engineering and procurement
support from Petrochina and Chinese engineering firm
Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering.
That MOU is expected to be signed Wednesday in Beijing.
Summit, in turn, will share information and technology for
recovering oil from captured carbon.
"This [partnership between Summit and Huaneng] accelerates
sharing of information on carbon capture and storage for power,"
said Julio Friedmann, deputy assistant Secretary for Clean Coal
for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Laura Miller, a former mayor of Dallas who now manages the
Texas Clean Energy Project, said in an interview the partnership
will be a boon to both countries.
"We will be sharing expertise, years of development
experience and non-proprietary technology on both projects, all
while making giant steps forward for the world's environment,"
she said.
In another project, West Virginia University will partner
with Yanchang Petroleum on an industrialized
demonstration of ultra-cleaning technology in northern Shaanxi
province.
Another coal state university, the University of Kentucky,
will partner with Shanxi Coal International Energy Group
and Air Products and Chemicals Inc on a project
feasibility study of a 350MW supercritical coal-fired power
plant that can capture 2 million tonnes of CO2 annually.
Xie Zhenhua of the NDRC told Chinese media on Tuesday that
wider bilateral talks would include a special high-level meeting
on climate change, focused on discussing domestic and
international policies and possible cooperation.
The U.S. delegation is in China for the sixth round of the
U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue, high-level meetings
focusing on areas of cooperation ranging from security to
agriculture.
