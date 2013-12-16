WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. officials are monitoring
Chinese rejections of American corn shipments, which have helped
drive down commodity prices, and have urged China to act
promptly to approve genetically modified strains of corn, the
U.S. Trade Representative's office says.
At least three shiploads of U.S. corn have been rejected by
China's quarantine authority in the past month on the grounds
that they included an unapproved biotech variety produced by
Syngenta AG known as MIR 162.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office "is closely following
this issue," said a spokeswoman in a statement issued on the
weekend.
"We have raised concerns with Chinese officials regarding
increasing delays in the approval process for biotech events.
Our expectation is that biotech approvals will be handled in a
timely and predictable manner, through a transparent,
science-based process," the spokeswoman said.
Corn futures fell to near a two-week low on Monday because
of concern about disruptions in U.S. sales to China, the No. 2
market for U.S. farm exports.
The Syngenta variety was created to resist damaging insects
including earworms, cutworms and armyworms. It has been approved
for import by many major corn importing nations but has awaited
approval by China for more than two years.
U.S. Agriculture Department officials had no immediate
comment on Monday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was
scheduled to travel to Beijing with Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman for
Sino-U.S. trade consultations on Thursday and Friday.
The high-level talks are the culmination of a year of
activity by working groups that focus on trade issues in such
areas as medicines, computers, agriculture and intellectual
property rights.
After three years as the top market for U.S. farm exports,
China is forecast to fall slightly behind Canada as the top
buyer in the current trade year. USDA estimates farm exports to
China will total $21.5 billion in fiscal 2014, down from $23.5
billion the year before.
China will buy more soybeans and sorghum, but less wheat for
livestock feed and less cotton than in the past year, the USDA
said in a Dec. 2 report on agricultural exports.
While the rejected shipments roiled the market, U.S. corn
sales continue at a high volume. Exporters shipped 370,700
tonnes of corn to China in the week ended Dec. 5 - the most
recent week in USDA's reporting system - and 587,900 tonnes in
the preceding week.