June 11 A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday
sentenced a Chinese businessman to 12 years in prison for
selling stolen software used in defense, space technology and
engineering with a retail value of more than $100 million,
prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware said
businessman Xiang Li, 36, would be deported to China pending his
release from prison.
Li, of Chengdu, China, was arrested in June 2011, in an
undercover sting by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents
on the Pacific island of Saipan, an American territory near
Guam.
Originally charged in a 46-count indictment, he pleaded
guilty in January to single counts of conspiracy to commit
criminal copyright violations and wire fraud. At the hearing, Li
admitted that what he did was "wrong and illegal" and apologized
to the court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward McAndrew did not immediately
respond to a message late on Tuesday seeking comment on Li's
sentencing.
Li stole the sophisticated software from an estimated 200
manufacturers and sold to 325 black market buyers in 61
countries from 2008 to 2011, prosecutors said.
U.S. buyers in 28 states included a NASA engineer and the
chief scientist for a defense and law-enforcement contractor,
prosecutors said.
Corporate victims in the case included Microsoft Corp
, Oracle Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc,
Agilent Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Delcam
, Altera Corp and SAP AG, the
government said.
U.S. officials and Li's lawyer previously said the case was
the first in which a businessman involved in pirating industrial
software was lured from China by undercover agents and arrested.
The retail value of the business software products Li
pirated ranged from several hundred dollars to more than $1
million apiece. He sold them online for as little as $20 to
$1,200 through his websites, according to government court
filings.
At one point, Li's sites offered more than 2,000 pirated
software titles, prosecutors said. Li trolled black market
Internet forums in search of hacked software, and people with
the know-how to crack the passwords needed to run the program.
Then he advertised them for sale on his websites. Li
transferred the pirated programs to customers by sending
compressed files via Gmail, or sent them hyperlinks to download
servers, officials said.
Government agents learned of Li's enterprise after an
unidentified U.S. manufacturer noticed his company's software
for sale on one of Li's websites.
The investigation revealed that Li was part of a larger
cybercrime organization based in China, prosecutors said.
Through emails sent to various customers, Xiang Li described
himself as being part of "an international organization created
to crack" software, prosecutors said.
