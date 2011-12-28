* Treasury says yuan appreciation "insufficient"
* U.S. to monitor yuan, press for greater flexibility
* Report leaves Obama approach unchanged on China FX
* Manufacturing group disappointed by report
* US Treasury criticises Japan's solo interventions
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 The U.S. Treasury again
shied away from labeling China a currency manipulator on
Tuesday, but it rapped the country for not moving quickly enough
on exchange rate reforms.
The United States also chided Japan for stepping into the
currency market to stem the yen's rise, and urged South Korea to
use such interventions sparingly.
Some U.S. politicians have argued that China has gained an
unfair competitive edge in global markets by keeping the yuan
artificially low to boost exports, and pressure has mounted in
Congress for President Barack Obama to punish China.
But the administration prefers to tread softly and use
diplomacy. The U.S. Treasury, in a semi-annual report, as usual
said that statutes covering a designation of currency
manipulator "have not been met with respect to China."
It repeated its standard line that appreciation in the yuan
has been too slow, calling it "insufficient."
"Treasury will closely monitor the pace of appreciation and
press for policy changes that yield greater exchange rate
flexibility, a level playing field, and a sustained shift to
domestic demand-led growth," it said in the report to Congress
on international economic and exchange rate policies.
The value of the yuan, which Beijing manages closely, has
risen 4 percent against the dollar this year and 7.7 percent
since China dropped a firm peg against the greenback in June
2010. The Peterson Institute for International Economics
recently estimated the yuan was undervalued by 24 percent
against the dollar, down from 28 percent earlier in the year. It
attributed the change to both Beijing's policy of gradual
currency appreciation and higher Chinese inflation.
At the heart of the friction between the two countries is a
U.S. trade deficit with China that swelled in 2010 to a record
$273.1 billion from about $226.9 billion in 2009. The cumulative
Jan-Oct deficit with China is on track to top that this year,
running at around $245.5 billion.
The U.S. Senate this year for the first time passed a bill
that would require the administration to slap penalties on
Chinese imports if it fails to adopt market-based exchange
rates. While the measure has made no progress in the lower
chamber and is unlikely to become law, it shows the mounting
U.S. frustration with its vital trade partner.
President Obama at the November APEC meetings, in his
toughest words yet, told President Hu Jintao that China must
play by global trade rules and act like "a grown-up."
The Treasury's decision not to label China a currency
manipulator sent a "clear and positive signal" that would soothe
the market and benefit trade, according to a commentary in
Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency, on Wednesday.
Beijing has warned the United States not to
"politicize" the currency issue, and some economists have
pointed out that nations such as Japan and Switzerland have
intervened in currency markets without drawing Washington's ire.
TARGETING TOKYO
The report did point the finger at Japan this time,
criticizing Tokyo for its solo yen-selling interventions in
August and October that followed a joint Group of 7 action in
the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.
"The unilateral Japanese interventions were undertaken when
exchange market conditions appeared to be operating in an
orderly manner and volatility in the yen-dollar exchange rate
was lower than, for example, the euro-dollar market," the report
said.
"In contrast to the post-earthquake joint G7 intervention in
March, the United States did not support these interventions,"
the Treasury said, adding that Tokyo should pursue reforms to
revive its domestic economy rather than try to influence the
exchange rate.
A senior Japanese government official said the report did
not change Tokyo's position that its currency policy was in line
with G7 agreements.
"This report does not make it more difficult for Japan to
intervene," said the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. "We are committed
to doing whatever is necessary."
Japanese exporters have complained that the ultra-strong yen
puts them at a competitive disadvantage. The yen was trading at
just under 78 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning, about 3
percent weaker than it was on Oct. 31, when Tokyo aggressively
intervened to cap the rise.
The report also noted that South Korean authorities "should
limit their FX interventions to exceptional circumstances of
disorderly market conditions and adopt a greater degree of
exchange rate flexibility."
MORE OF THE SAME
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has said the law on
the FX report, which requires the administration to determine
whether U.S. trade partners are deliberately undervaluing their
currencies, is a poor tool to push Beijing on the yuan.
Instead, the United States prefers to argue for change at
regular closed-door meetings with Chinese officials. It also
uses international economic forums, such as the Group of 20
leading nations and the International Monetary Fund, to ramp up
public pressure on Beijing to move more quickly to a
more-flexible currency.
China is the biggest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries, with
about $1.1 trillion, a position that gives it leverage in
international economic negotiations. Foreign exchange traders
had not expected a change of U.S. tactics.
"It's not very surprising. It's sort of sliding it in under
the radar. They're (Treasury) really not in a position to make
any major moves at this point," said Sean Incremona, an
economist at 4Cast in New York.
The Treasury Department has not labeled a country a currency
manipulator since July 1994, when it cited China. A designation
would require the United States to step up negotiations with
Beijing on the yuan's value.
The yuan slipped on Tuesday as strong dollar
demand from corporations offset a record high mid-point fixed by
the People's Bank of China. The central bank set an all-time
high dollar/yuan mid-point in an apparent move to let the yuan
rise a little more at the end of 2011 so as to make the yuan's
full-year nominal appreciation look bigger, traders said.
Some U.S. manufacturers, which have been hit hardest by
competition from China and other emerging economies, would still
prefer the U.S. government to take a harder line.
"China's currency is still enormously undervalued," said
Scott Paul, executive director of the Alliance for American
Manufacturing, an industry lobby for hard-hit textile, steel and
labor groups.
"I'm disappointed that President Obama has now formally
refused six times to cite China for its currency manipulation, a
practice which has contributed to the loss of hundreds of
thousands of American manufacturing jobs."