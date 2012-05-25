* U.S. says yuan "significantly undervalued"
* To press Beijing for further steps on foreign exchange
* Romney campaign says Obama yielding to China on currency
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 25 The United States ruled on
Friday that China was not manipulating its currency to gain an
unfair trade advantage but it called the yuan "significantly
undervalued" and vowed to press the Asian power to let it rise
further.
Many U.S. lawmakers argue China has gained a competitive
edge over American manufacturers by keeping the yuan weak to
boost exports, and Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney
has vowed to slap a "currency manipulator" label on China from
his first day in office if he wins the White House.
But the Obama administration said in a semiannual report
that labeling China a currency manipulator under U.S. law was
not warranted, noting the yuan has
risen against the dollar, China's trade surplus has dropped and
Beijing has committed to further currency reforms.
"The extent of misalignment appears to have narrowed," the
Treasury Department said.
Still, it said China needed to take further steps to let the
yuan, also known as the renmimbi or RMB, increase in value. The
U.S. trade deficit with China set an annual record last year.
"The RMB remains significantly undervalued," the Treasury
said, adding that it would "press for policy changes that yield
greater exchange rate flexibility."
"We believe further appreciation of the RMB against the
dollar and other major currencies is warranted," it said.
The yuan has appreciated 8 percent against the dollar since
June 2010 when China took its currency off a firm peg with the
dollar but has been "virtually flat" in 2012, the Treasury
noted. Given that prices in China have been rising more quickly
than prices in the United States, the yuan's appreciation has
been even greater on an inflation-adjusted basis.
Nonetheless, the Romney campaign accused the Obama
administration of yielding to the Chinese.
"We need a president who understands the principles of free
enterprise and will stand up for them around the world," said
the candidate's policy director, Lanhee Chen.
MARKET FORCES
Some countries don't see the United States as occupying a
moral high ground when it comes to foreign exchange policy.
Washington does not dip into currency markets to manipulate
the value of the dollar but some countries have complained the
U.S. Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy keeps the dollar
too weak. In recent weeks, however, central banks in Brazil and
other emerging markets have intervened in currency markets to
stave off sharp devaluations triggered by Europe's debt crisis.
China, for its part, has argued this year that the yuan is
close to fair value. In April, the country widened the trading
band for the currency in a possible indication that market
forces will play a bigger role in setting its value.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner welcomed the
decision at the time and the Treasury report on Friday omitted
some of the harsher language from the department's last review
of Chinese policy in December.
Then, it said China had "made little progress" in shifting
the focus of its economy away from exports. In Friday's report,
Treasury noted that China was making headway in reducing its
current account surplus, thanks to a stronger currency and
steady wage increases at Chinese factories.
The current account is a broad measure of flows of money and
goods across a nation's borders.
In its report, the Treasury said it continued to keep an eye
on South Korea, saying intervention by Seoul has helped keep the
won currency undervalued by some measures. "We will continue to
press the Korean authorities to limit their foreign exchange
interventions," it said.
Even if the United States labeled China a currency
manipulator, it would be largely a symbolic move. Under U.S.
law, it would only require Washington to open discussions with
Beijing on adjusting the yuan's value - a process that is
already under way and showing progress.
It has been 18 years since the U.S. Treasury has designated
any country a currency manipulator. China was named five times
from May 1992 to July 1994.
On Friday, both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill
criticized the decision not to make the designation.
Representative Mary Bono Mack, a Republican, called the
determination "a joke." Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in
the Senate and a longtime critic of China's yuan policy, said it
was "time to take off the kid gloves."
The U.S. Senate last year for the first time passed a bill
that would have required the administration to slap penalties on
Chinese imports if Beijing failed to adopt market-based exchange
rates. However, the House took no action and the legislation
died.