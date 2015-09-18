Nikkei hits 17-month high after Macron wins French presidency
* Olympus dives after profit forecast undershoots expectation
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A top U.S. Treasury official said on Friday China has been intervening to keep the yuan currency from falling more than it otherwise would, and that the sooner Beijing lets the market work, the better for China. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Olympus dives after profit forecast undershoots expectation
TOKYO, May 8 The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday while Asian shares gained and U.S. stock futures briefly touched a record high, on investor relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.