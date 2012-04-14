* China's yuan has risen 31 percent in 7 years vs dollar
* China's current account surplus fast disappearing
* IMF acknowledges China economy is rebalancing
* IMF stance undercuts U.S. argument that yuan undervalued
* U.S. politicians press hard against China in campaigns
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. politicians readily
muscle up to talk tough against China on the campaign trail,
charging its policies undermine American manufacturing, but two
key planks of the argument for criticizing Beijing are
crumbling.
The Chinese currency has risen 31 percent against the dollar
over the past seven years, eroding a chunk of the price
advantage Chinese exports once enjoyed on world markets. At the
same time, China's huge trade surplus with the world has
shriveled.
Yet Republican White House hopeful Mitt Romney says at every
turn that as president he would declare China a currency
manipulator from day one, and he regularly criticizes Beijing
for unfair trade practices.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, used the backdrop of a
lock factory in America's industrial heartland in February to
berate China for failing to "play by the same rules" on trade.
Experts say the United States increasingly will have to
temper its tone toward China on economic policies - at least
behind closed doors - given that the raw argument of currency
manipulation no longer holds as much water.
"The U.S. should be praising China for reducing its external
surplus so rapidly since 2007," said Nicholas Lardy, a China
expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
The head of the institute, C. Fred Bergsten, has been a
leading critic of China's currency, saying the yuan was 40
percent undervalued. But Lardy says the gap is now "very modest,
not more than 10 percent."
More important is to focus on keeping China's external
surplus in check, he said.
China's current account surplus, the broadest measure of its
trade with the world, fell by almost one half in 2011 to $155
billion, well below the 4 percent of GDP level considered a
benchmark for a balanced external account. That is a big move
down from its peak above 10 percent in 2007.
The question is whether China's surplus will remain in check
once global growth accelerates. The decline probably reflects a
mixture of a rising currency, a shift inside China toward
domestic consumption and hence more imports, and sluggish demand
from advanced economies for its exports.
The IMF is studying the issue, but Managing Director
Christine Lagarde signaled on Thursday that the shift toward
more balanced Chinese growth appears longer lasting.
She said it looks as if China's external surplus will be in
the 4 percent to 5 percent range, not 7 percent as forecast six
months ago, though it could move up again.
"We believe there is more work to be done for the
rebalancing to take place, but it is moving in the right
direction," she said at a Brookings Institution conference.
The IMF's view is significant because its reading of a 10
percent external surplus had provided a major basis for the U.S.
argument since 2008 that China's currency was substantially
undervalued.
Already, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has signaled that the
days of Beijing engineering major yuan appreciation
are largely over. He said in mid-March that the currency
"is possibly near an equilibrium level" and that China will
focus on speeding up work on exchange rate reform - a necessary
precursor to floating the currency.
On Saturday, China widened the yuan's trading
band against the dollar, allowing it to rise or fall 1 percent
from a mid-point every day effective April 16. It could rise or
fall 0.5 percent from the mid-point previously.
NEW TUNE
Already the Obama administration has shifted the focus of
U.S.-China economic relations away from the currency and more
toward the thornier issues of reducing hidden subsidies that
make it difficult for U.S. firms to compete for business in
China's vast government contracts market. It has also pressed to
end rules that require U.S. companies to hand over intellectual
property by registering their patents in China.
At the same time, Washington is bringing more trade cases
against Beijing and consistently has refused to use its twice
yearly foreign exchange report to name China a currency
manipulator. The next report was due on Sun day, but the U.S.
Treasury delayed its release until after a series of
international meetings take place.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner continues to call
for more yuan appreciation. But he too sees a change and told
Congress last month the playing field is starting to move in
favor of the United States. "We are seeing a very promising
shift in the relative competitive position of our economies," he
said.
But complex trade issues make for poor campaign fodder.
"The election campaign will cause candidates for many
offices from both parties to say simple-minded things about
China. Calling for market exchange rates is more complicated
than just saying 'China cheats.' So 'China cheats' will continue
to be the main message," said Derek Scissors, senior fellow at
the Heritage Foundation.
Scissors said the United States should keep up the pressure
on China until Beijing does deliver on allowing markets to set
the exchange rate. "A higher fixed exchange rate is just a price
control at a different level and still a bad idea, no matter
what the current account balance is," he said.
Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts who is in line to
win the Republican nomination, is heeding that advice.
Asked if the yuan's rise and the disappearing trade surplus
undercut the case on currency manipulation, his campaign said:
"Romney is committed to confronting China on these
practices, from intellectual property theft, to restrictions on
market access, to currency manipulation. If China is still
manipulating its currency when Governor Romney takes office, he
will take the straightforward step of designating them as a
currency manipulator."
Analysts are divided over whether Romney would indeed follow
through and whether he would have the grounds to name China a
manipulator. Even if he did, it would trigger no sanctions, only
talks with China and the IMF.
"The key question is what would happen next," said Scissors.