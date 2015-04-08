WASHINGTON, April 8 The United States will keep pressing China to move toward a market-determined exchange rate, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman said on Wednesday.

In a speech before an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, Furman said U.S. diplomacy has already yielded some benefits with China, but Washington will "continue to push" Beijing on currency policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham)