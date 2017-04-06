By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, April 6
WASHINGTON, April 6 President Donald Trump
promised to label China a currency manipulator on his first day
in office, but after 77 days, his administration is touting a
new term: "currency misalignment."
An administration official told Reuters on Thursday that the
administration views "misalignment" as more significant than
"currency manipulation" as a cause of trade deficits, signaling
another step away from a manipulator designation against China
next week.
"The term currency manipulation doesn't fully encompass the
currency movements that concern us," the official said, speaking
on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak
to the media.
Several foreign exchange policy experts have told Reuters
that Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, looked unlikely
to label China as a currency manipulator in a semi-annual
currency report due April 14.
China meets only one of three thresholds needed for that
determination - its high trade surplus with the United States.
The experts said major changes to the thresholds would be
needed to label China a manipulator when it is intervening in
currency markets to prop up its yuan instead of pushing it down,
and its global current account surplus shrank to 1.8 percent
last year, well below the current 3 percent threshold.
Such changes would also likely ensnare South Korea, Taiwan
and other countries in manipulator designations.
A weak currency helps support a country's exports by making
products cheaper for buyers in other countries.
The official's comments suggest the Trump administration
will put more emphasis on a 90-day study of trade abuses,
including currency misalignments, than on the currency report.
"Currency misalignment is different from currency
manipulation and currency undervaluation," the official said.
"So we want to see a process of analyzing currency situations
that includes whether it's misaligned, not just whether it's
devalued or manipulated."
In unveiling the trade abuses study last week, Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross said misalignment can occur when a
currency moves outside its normal valuation range, which could
occur because of manipulation or because of other, unintentional
factors.
He cited the Mexican peso's sharp fall in response to
Trump's election last year as an example of a misaligned
currency. The peso fell nearly 17 percent against the dollar
after the election, but has recovered most of that loss, trading
at 18.76 to the dollar on Thursday, about 2.5 percent below the
pre-election level.
"You can have a misaligned currency that's very damaging to
a trade relationship even if it's not manipulated or devalued,"
the administration official said.
