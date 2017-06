U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta (L) and China's Minister of National Defense Gen. Liang Guanglie hold a news conference following their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Washington and Beijing recognize that all cyber attacks on the United States cannot be attributed to China, Chinese Defense Minister Liang Guanglie said during a visit to the Pentagon on Monday.

The visiting minister, speaking to reporters alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, said the two countries would work together to strengthen cyber security.

(Reporting By David Alexander; Writing by Missy Ryan; Editing by Sandra Maler)