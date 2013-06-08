RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., June 8 China wants
cooperation rather than friction with the United States over
cybersecurity, a senior Chinese official said on Saturday after
two days of talks between U.S. President Barack Obama and his
Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
"Cybersecurity should not become the root cause of mutual
suspicion and friction, rather it should be a new bright spot in
our cooperation," State Councilor Yang Jiechi told reporters.
Yang also repeated China's stance that its currency, the
yuan, was "approaching equilibrium" value and that despite
complaints from U.S. lawmakers and some businessmen, an
undervalued currency was not the root cause of the China-U.S.
trade imbalance.