WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. government has raised concerns with China over planned cybersecurity rules that would hurt foreign companies' access to information technology markets, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"There's been engagement at the highest levels of the U.S. government and cabinet with Chinese counterparts asking for those (regulations) to be put on hold," Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said at an event on services trade. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)