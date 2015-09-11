U.S. President Barack Obama departs to travel to a town hall meeting with service members at Fort Meade, from the White House in Washington September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday that the United States needs to be much more rapid in its response to cyber attacks.

Obama, speaking at a town hall event with U.S. military members, described certain cyber practices from China as not acceptable.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)