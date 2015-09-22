BRIEF-Tripod Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4.25 per share to shareholders for 2016
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The White House said on Tuesday that it does not expect to level economic sanctions against China for cyber espionage ahead of a state visit this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
But the issue of cyber spying will be a key part of discussions between President Barack Obama and Xi, White House officials told reporters on a conference call.
"I don't want to suggest a particular formal agreement," said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to Obama.
"What I do want to emphasize is that the area where we would like to reach a greater understanding with the Chinese is on the protection of intellectual property and the ability of businesses to operate without concern of cyber theft," Rhodes said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4.25 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will issue 6.4 million new shares at the price of 69 yen per share, or for 440.5 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual and an anonymous association