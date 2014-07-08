By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 8
claims by a U.S. security firm that linked years of hacking by a
secretive local group it calls "Deep Panda" to unnamed
government officials of that country, saying the firm was merely
seeking publicity.
"Chinese laws prohibit cyber crimes of all forms, and
Chinese government has done whatever it can to combat such
activities," Geng Shuang, press counselor for China's embassy in
Washington, said in response to questions from Reuters.
On Monday, Crowdstrike said that a highly sophisticated
group of hackers believed to be associated with the Chinese
government, who for years targeted U.S experts on Asian
geopolitical matters, has suddenly begun breaching computers
belonging to experts on Iraq as the rebellion there escalated.
The security firm, whose staff includes a number of former
U.S. government officials, added that it had "great confidence"
that Deep Panda was affiliated with the Chinese government but
declined to elaborate.
In interviews and a blog post, CrowdStrike said the group
had long targeted think-tank specialists on Asian affairs but
suddenly began extracting documents from the computers of Iraq
experts last month, after militant Islamic insurgency gained
strength and attacked a refinery.
China has extensive interests in Iraqi oil production.
Geng said, "The blog post seems like an ad for CrowdStrike,
which has been alarming people on the threat in cyber space for
quite some time. I surmise it has been helpful to their
business."
CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)