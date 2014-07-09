(Adds CrowdStrike response)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 China on Tuesday disputed
claims by CrowdStrike, a U.S. security firm, that a group of
hackers it calls "Deep Panda" is linked to unnamed Chinese
government officials, saying the firm was merely seeking
publicity.
"Chinese laws prohibit cyber crimes of all forms, and
Chinese government has done whatever it can to combat such
activities," Geng Shuang, press counselor for China's embassy in
Washington, said in response to questions from Reuters.
On Monday, CrowdStrike said a highly sophisticated group of
hackers believed to be associated with the Chinese government,
who for years targeted U.S experts on Asian geopolitical
matters, has suddenly begun breaching computers belonging to
experts on Iraq as the rebellion there escalated.
The security firm, which employs a number of former U.S.
government officials, added that it had "great confidence" that
Deep Panda was affiliated with the Chinese government but
declined to elaborate.
In interviews and a blog post, CrowdStrike said the group
had long targeted think-tank specialists on Asian affairs but
suddenly began extracting documents from the computers of Iraq
experts last month, after militant Islamic insurgency gained
strength and attacked a refinery.
China has extensive interests in Iraqi oil production.
Geng said, "The blog post seems like an ad for CrowdStrike,
which has been alarming people on the threat in cyber space for
quite some time. I surmise it has been helpful to their
business."
CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch said Chinese
officials had apparently decided not to confirm or deny any
allegations, including those in a recent unprecedented Justice
Department indictment.
"For China, it's no longer the art of war, it's the art of
denial. It's clear by now that there's no level of proof that is
sufficient," he said.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Chang)