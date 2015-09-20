Sept 19 The United States and China have been
engaged in urgent negotiations in recent weeks on a
cybersecurity deal and may announce an agreement when President
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Washington on a state
visit on Thursday, the New York Times said on Saturday.
Citing unidentified officials involved in the discussions,
the newspaper said the agreement could address cyber attacks on
power stations, cellphone networks and hospitals.
The Times said the initial agreement, however, was likely to
fall short of offering any protection against most of the
attacks - including espionage and the widespread poaching of
intellectual property - that China has been accused of
conducting in the United States.
The White House declined to comment.
President Barack Obama called last Wednesday for an
international framework to prevent the Internet from being
"weaponized" as a tool of national aggression, while holding out
the prospect of a forceful U.S. response to China over hacking
attacks.
He also said cybersecurity would be a major focus in his
talks with Xi, a topic that has become a point of friction in
U.S.-Chinese relations.
According to the Times, one pivotal goal of U.S. negotiators
is to have Chinese leaders embrace a code of conduct adopted
recently by a working group at the United Nations.
One of the principles of the U.N. document is that no state
should allow cyber activity that cripples another's critical
infrastructure during peacetime.
