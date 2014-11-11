U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING The United States' pursuit of charges against China related to cyber spying shows Washington will not stand idle on the issue, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday in Beijing, as President Barack Obama joined a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders.

It is better for the two nations to have a dialogue on the issue of cyber spying, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Cybersecurity has been a significant irritant in U.S.-China ties. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last month said hackers it believed to be backed by the Chinese government recently launched more attacks on U.S. companies, a charge China rejected as unfounded.

In May, the United States charged five Chinese military officers with hacking the systems of American firms, prompting China to shut down a bilateral working group on cybersecurity.

