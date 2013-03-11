NEW YORK, March 11 Cyber security has become a growing challenge to the economic relationship between China and the United States, and Beijing needs to recognize the scope of the problem, White House national security adviser Tom Donilon said on Monday.

Donilon said in prepared remarks that U.S. businesses have been increasingly concerned about targeted theft of confidential business information and proprietary technologies through cyber intrusions emanating from China.

He said the international community cannot tolerate such activity and that the issue has become a key point of concern and discussion between the two levels of government. (Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler)