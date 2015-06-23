WASHINGTON, June 23 The Obama administration is deeply concerned about cyber theft of commercial secrets sponsored by foreign governments and plans to take the matter up with Chinese officials at high-level talks this week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

"We remain deeply concerned about government-sponsored cyber theft from companies and commercial sectors," Lew said in prepared remarks at the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue.

"The United States and China have a shared interest in ensuring that the Internet continues to drive growth and prosperity worldwide. We look forward to discussing these matters further," Lew said. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Trott)