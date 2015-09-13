(Adds comment from China's official news agency Xinhua, citing
the country's security chief)
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Senior U.S. and Chinese
officials concluded four days of meetings on Saturday on cyber
security and other issues, ahead of Chinese President Xi
Jinping's visit to Washington later this month, the White House
said.
Cyber security has been a divisive issue between Washington
and Beijing, with the United States accusing Chinese hackers of
attacks on U.S. computers, a charge China denies.
U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice had a "frank and
open exchange about cyber issues" in her meeting this week with
Meng Jianzhu, secretary of the Central Political and Legal
Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, the White
House said in a statement.
The Chinese delegation also had meetings with Federal Bureau
of Investigation Director James Comey and representatives from
the Justice, State and Treasury departments and the intelligence
community, the statement said.
China's official Xinhua news agency said that Meng, who is
the country's domestic security chief, had reached "important
consensus" with the U.S. during his visit.
Both countries agree it is "vital" they cooperate on
fighting hacking, Meng said, adding that China will punish
anyone who hacks from within China's borders or steals corporate
secrets.
"China's position on opposing hacking and stealing
commercial secrets online is resolute," Xinhua cited Meng as
saying.
President Barack Obama said last month he would raise
concerns about China's cyber security behavior when he meets
with Xi in Washington.
The Obama administration is considering targeted sanctions
against Chinese individuals and companies for cyber attacks
against U.S. commercial targets, several U.S. officials have
said.
Chinese hackers have also been implicated in the massive
hacking of the U.S. government's personnel office disclosed this
year. Two breaches of security clearance applications exposed
the personal data of more than 20 million federal employees.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard
in BEIJING; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft)