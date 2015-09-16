(Adds more White House comment, cyber security analyst comment)
By Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday called for an international framework to prevent the
Internet from being "weaponized" as a tool of national
aggression, while holding out the prospect of a forceful U.S.
response to China over hacking attacks.
With Chinese President Xi Jinping set to visit Washington
next week, Obama told a group of company chief executives that
cybersecurity would be a major focus in his talks with Xi, a
topic that has become a point of friction in U.S.-Chinese
relations.
A person briefed on the White House's thinking said on
Tuesday the United States does not plan to impose sanctions on
Chinese entities for economic cyber attacks ahead of Xi's visit
to avoid what would be seen as a diplomatic disaster.
The United States has emphasized to China that industrial
espionage by its government or its proxies in cyberspace goes
beyond traditional intelligence gathering, Obama said.
"That we consider an act of aggression that has to stop,"
Obama told the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group.
Obama said the United States is preparing measures to show
the Chinese "this is not just a matter of us being mildly upset,
but is something that will put significant strains on a
bilateral relationship if not resolved and that we are prepared
to take some countervailing actions."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest later said Obama was
"intentionally non-specific" in the comments and said the U.S.
government is "hopeful" that it will not need to use sanctions
or other measures against China for cyber attacks on U.S.
commercial targets.
"It is clear that the Chinese government is being responsive
to those concerns by at least engaging in a candid discussion of
those issues," Earnest told reporters.
Obama told business leaders that he would like to see a
"basic international framework" for governments on
cybersecurity, perhaps resembling existing global nuclear
agreements - a deal that would require "tough negotiations" that
could take years.
"If we and the Chinese are able to coalesce around a process
for negotiations, then I think we can bring a lot of other
countries along," Obama said.
Obama said the United States is equipped to "go on offense"
against rival nations. "We don't want to see the Internet
weaponized in that way."
In referring to nuclear arms control regimes, Obama was most
likely thinking about "norms," rather than governance, since the
U.S. has not advocated creating an agency like the International
Atomic Energy Agency to monitor cyber weapons, said Bruce
McConnell, a former Department of Homeland Security cyber
security chief.
Those principals could include agreements to refrain from
attacking critical infrastructure during peacetime, and
responding to requests for help with attacks.
"I don't think the president was talking about the structure
- I think he was talking about the ideas," said McConnell, who
now works on multilateral cyber security issues for the
nonpartisan, international EastWest Institute.
