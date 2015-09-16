WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The White House on Wednesday
would not give details on President Barack Obama's comments that
the United States is preparing countervailing actions against
China for engaging in industrial espionage and stealing trade
secrets over the Internet.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama was
"intentionally non-specific" in the comments but added that the
economic sanctions the United States has used over cyber
espionage have had a deterrent effect.
While speaking to the Business Roundtable, Obama had said
that his administration is preparing measures that "will put
significant strains on a bilateral relationship" but that he
hoped the measures would not have to be used.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill
Trott)