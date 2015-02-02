BEIJING Feb 2 China said on Monday it was opposed to any country meeting the Dalai Lama "in any form" after the White House said U.S. President Barack Obama would attend an event in Washington with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei also called on the United States to handle the issue in accordance with the interests of U.S.-China relations.

The White House said last week that Obama would deliver remarks at a Feb. 5 prayer breakfast about the importance of upholding religious freedom. The Dalai Lama is due to attend. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)