(Recasts)
BEIJING Feb 2 China warned the United States on
Monday that it was opposed to any country meeting the Dalai Lama
"in any manner" after the White House said U.S. President Barack
Obama would attend an event with the exiled Tibetan spiritual
leader whom Beijing brands a separatist.
The White House said last week that Obama would deliver
remarks at a Feb. 5 prayer breakfast in Washington about the
importance of religious freedom. The Dalai Lama is due to
attend.
"China is opposed to any nation or government using the
Tibet issue to interfere in China's domestic affairs, and
opposed to any country's leader meeting with the Dalai Lama in
any manner," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at
a daily news briefing.
"China hopes the U.S. side abides by its promises on the
Tibet issue, and proceeds to appropriately handle the issue on
the basis of the overall condition of bilateral relations."
The White House, which said Obama had a "great relationship"
with the Dalai Lama, did not announce any specific meeting
between the two.
Obama held his third meeting with the Dalai Lama in
Washington last February, infuriating Beijing, which denounces
the monk as a dangerous "splittist" seeking to establish an
independent Tibet.
China is usually riled by politicians meeting the Dalai
Lama. In 2012, British Prime Minister David Cameron had to put
his trip to China on hold after Beijing took offence at him
holding a meeting in London with the Dalai Lama.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who fled to India after a
failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, says he simply
wants autonomy for Tibet and denies espousing violence.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing
by Nick Macfie)