* China drops preconditions for talks, U.S. says
* China says hopes substantive talks can start soon
* U.S. business groups welcome announcement
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 11 The United States and China
agreed on Thursday to restart stalled negotiations on an
investment treaty, with Beijing dropping previous efforts to
protect certain sectors of its economy from the start.
"The commitment made today stands to be a significant
breakthrough and marks the first time China has agreed to
negotiate a Bilateral Investment Treaty, to include all sectors
and stages of investment, with another country," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement.
China and the United States began negotiations on a pact to
govern bilateral investment in 2008 under then-U.S. President
George W. Bush, but discussions were put on hold after President
Barack Obama took office the following year.
Previously, Beijing had only agreed to talks if certain
Chinese industries, especially in its service sector, were
exempt. But it agreed to drop blanket restrictions for the
current talks, a U.S. Treasury official said.
The official, briefing reporters on the sidelines of
U.S.-China economic talks, said the move was an encouraging sign
the world's second-largest economy was willing to open up more
sectors to foreign competition.
Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng told reporters China
hopes to move from technical discussions to "a substantive stage
of negotiations as soon as possible."
"All these technical discussions have paved the way for the
substantial negotiation," he said. "There is a common purpose,
which is to try to find ways to reduce and mitigate differences
and barriers that both sides place in our trade and investment
relations."
U.S. business groups welcomed the move, but warned that both
sides still face many other tough issues and that negotiations
on a treaty could be lengthy. Any pact would need to be ratified
by the U.S. Senate.
"The U.S. Chamber called for this last year as a
pre-condition, and we are very pleased that both governments
rose to the challenge," said Myron Brilliant, head of
international affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. investors face barriers or ownership limits in about 90
Chinese sectors, while Chinese companies seeking to invest in
the United States often fear a political backlash in Congress or
rejection on national security grounds.
"If China negotiates a treaty that not only protects
investments after they are made but also improves U.S.
investors' access to the Chinese market, this would be a real
breakthrough," said Michael Smart of consultants Rock Creek
Global Advisors who worked on investment issues in the Bush
White House.
"It would mean greater transparency for investors and an
opportunity to address real market access concerns."
The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
China also plans to establish a Shanghai Free Trade Zone pilot
program and permit foreign firms to compete in certain service
sectors, including e-commerce.
The United States also expects to see more progress on
China's move toward a freely floating exchange rate in coming
weeks, the official said.