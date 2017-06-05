By David Brunnstrom and John Walcott
| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 David Rank, the chargé
d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, has left the State
Department over the Trump administration's decision to quit the
2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change, a senior U.S.
official said on Monday.
A State Department spokeswoman confirmed Rank's departure,
but said she was unable to verify Twitter posts that said he
resigned as he felt unable to deliver a formal notification to
China of the U.S. decision last week to quit the agreement.
"He has retired from the foreign service," said Anna
Richey-Allen, a spokeswoman for the department's East Asia
Bureau. "Mr Rank has made a personal decision. We appreciate his
years of dedicated service to the State Department."
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, President Donald Trump's pick
as the next U.S. ambassador to Beijing, is expected to take up
the post later this month.
A tweet from China expert John Pomfret quoted unnamed
sources as saying that Rank had resigned as he could not support
Trump's decision last week to withdraw from the Paris agreement.
Another tweet from Pomfret said Rank called a town hall
meeting to announce his decision to embassy staff and explained
that he could not deliver a diplomatic note informing the
Chinese government of the U.S. decision.
A senior U.S. official confirmed the account given in the
tweets, but added that after Rank announced his intention to
retire on Monday in Beijing, he was told by the State Department
to leave his post immediately. The official spoke on condition
of anonymity.
Rank, a career foreign service officer who took over the
post of deputy chief of mission in Beijing in January 2016,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jonathan Fritz, the embassy's economics councillor, would
serve as chargé in his place, Richey-Allen said.
Rank had been with the department for 27 years and served as
the political councillor at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan from
2011-12.
Trump's announcement last Thursday that he would withdraw
the United States from the Paris climate accord, saying the
agreement would undermine the U.S. economy and cost jobs, drew
anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and John Walcott, additional
reporting by Jonathan Landay, editing by G Crosse)