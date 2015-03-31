SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday said a strong dollar remains good for America, especially when it appreciates because of a strong domestic economy.

"A strong dollar is good for the United States, especially when it's reflecting a strong U.S. economy relative to other economies." Lew told an audience following a speech on America's relationship with China. "It's a very different story if it's the result of unfair intervention." (Reporting by Rory Carrol in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)