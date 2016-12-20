China-Hong Kong bridge to unity, or tentacle of Beijing control?
* Still "unsure" when bridge fully operational - project leader
BEIJING Dec 20 China's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had returned to the United States a U.S. underwater drone taken by a Chinese naval vessel in the South China Sea last week.
"After friendly consultations between the Chinese and U.S. sides, the handover work for the U.S. underwater drone was smoothly completed in relevant waters in the South China Sea at midday on Dec. 20," the ministry said in a short statement.
It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Still "unsure" when bridge fully operational - project leader
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.