U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to take jabs at China on Twitter on Saturday after Beijing agreed to give back an underwater U.S. drone it seized this week.

"We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back - let them keep it!" Trump tweeted.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul Simao)