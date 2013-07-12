WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that Chinese officials committed in bilateral talks to move to a market-determined exchange rate for the renminbi currency and to open up its financial sector to U.S. participation.

In a statement about the talks held this week in Washington, the Treasury Department also said China had acknowledged U.S. concerns about the cyber-enabled theft of trade secrets and confidential business information and vowed stronger enforcement.

It said China would submit a revised government procurement agreement offer to the World Trade Organization by the end of the year, and begin intensive technical talks with the United States this summer to tackle the remaining obstacles to China's accession to the WTO government procurement accord.