* U.S. says China acknowledges U.S. concerns on cyber theft
* China says it will move to market-based yuan exchange rate
* Government procurement, financial sector pledges made
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, July 12 The United States won
China's acknowledgement of U.S. concerns about cyber theft of
intellectual property and commitments to limit subsidies to
Chinese state-owned firms during high-level talks this week, the
U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
Beijing also renewed a pledge to move to a market-determined
exchange rate for its currency at the U.S.-China Strategic and
Economic Dialogue, where one notable outcome was a decision to
restart negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty.
U.S. business leaders welcomed the moves, even as some said
they were largely aspirations rather than firm commitments, with
some items recycled from earlier rounds of talks.
"Chinese officials acknowledged U.S. concerns over the
growing problem of the cyber-enabled theft of trade secrets and
business confidential information," the Treasury Department said
in a statement. "China pledged to better protect against trade
secret misappropriation through strengthened enforcement."
Washington has made cyber theft of intellectual property a
priority with China as economic losses from theft have mounted.
Previous U.S. efforts to get Beijing to address the issue of
hacking into American networks to steal intellectual property
had been met with denials, and China has tended to conflate
cyber espionage with cyber-enabled trade secret theft, a problem
compounded by recent revelations on U.S. spying.
"SIGN OF ROBUST DEBATE"
Beyond "deliverables" that dovetail with U.S. objectives,
however, U.S. officials and business leaders saw a sign of the
reform debate in China that Americans have long been hoping for.
"It is important to view this ... as a sign of robust debate
about economic reform in China," said Jeremie Waterman, China
director for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "It can be read as
providing a little bit of insight into where China may want to
head."
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told Reuters the
Chinese officials in the talks were "quite focused on how to
ensure that they maintain the high levels of growth that they
seek to achieve" and their pledges reflected domestic reforms.
Waterman said China's acknowledgement of Washington's cyber
concerns was no small thing, but he warned there were still
long-standing questions over a lack of intellectual property
rights enforcement by Beijing.
Using the Internet is just a newer, faster method of
stealing secrets. But the main U.S. complaints have been that
penalties for those who steal intellectual property are too
light, often simply low fines, and the zeal to prosecute is
uneven across China.
U.S. WELCOMES WORDS ON YUAN
The U.S. Treasury said China's commitment to move to a
market-determined exchange rate for its currency was "a critical
part of China's efforts to rebalance its economy" away from high
savings and heavy investment to consumption-led growth.
U.S. politicians and labor groups have long accused China of
suppressing the value of the yuan to make Chinese exports
cheaper. While the currency vow is long-standing, the Treasury
did take note that the yuan had appreciated by over 16 percent
against the dollar in inflation-adjusted terms since June 2010
and had gained 35 percent since 2005.
China's financial sector liberalization offers included a
pledge that locally incorporated foreign banks and securities
firms will be allowed to directly trade government bond futures
and sell them to foreign and domestic institutional investors.
The U.S. Treasury also said China would submit a revised
government procurement agreement offer to the World Trade
Organization by the end of the year, and begin technical talks
with the United States this summer to tackle the remaining
obstacles to China's compliance with WTO procurement rules.
China's previous offers did not pass muster with U.S. and
European trade partners eager for access to China's vast public
procurement market. The issue has been a major sticking point
with trade partners since China joined the WTO in 2001.
Beijing's heavy subsidies for its state-owned firms, which
give them advantages over foreign competitors, were another
longstanding U.S. complaint addressed this week.
According to the U.S. Treasury, China pledged it would not
favor theses firms with subsidized energy, land and water, and
would devise a way to value those inputs at market prices.