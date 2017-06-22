Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON A Virginia man has been charged with giving top secret defence documents to an agent for the Chinese government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Kevin Patrick Mallory, 60, a self-employed consultant who has worked for the U.S. government and defence contractors, made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Mallory faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the espionage charges.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on Monday in a closely watched religious rights case involving limits on public funding for churches and other religious entities as the justices issue the final rulings of their current term.