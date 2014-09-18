HONOLULU, Sept 17 A former U.S. military
contractor in Hawaii was sentenced on Wednesday to more than
seven years in prison for passing national defense secrets to
his Chinese girlfriend and illegally keeping numerous classified
documents at his home.
Benjamin Pierce Bishop, 60, a retired Army lieutenant
colonel assigned to the U.S. Pacific Command on Oahu, admitted
in March to the espionage offenses and agreed to cooperate with
investigators in a plea deal that staved off additional charges.
As an active-duty reservist stationed at the command
headquarters and later as a civilian contractor employed there,
Bishop had top-secret security clearance, authorities said.
He pleaded guilty to one count of communicating classified
national defense information to an unauthorized person - in this
case emailing secrets in 2012 about joint training and planning
sessions between the United States and South Korea.
The email recipient was a 27-year-old Chinese woman who was
residing in the United States as a graduate student on a J1 visa
while having a romantic relationship with Bishop that federal
investigators said he kept hidden from the U.S. government.
In an affidavit filed in the case last year, the FBI said
the pair met in Hawaii at an international military conference
and that the woman may have been targeting individuals with
access to classified information.
Bishop also pleaded guilty to unlawfully retaining
classified national defense papers at his residence, including
U.S. Armed Forces Defense Planning guides for years 2014-2018, a
document titled Optimizing U.S. Force Posture in the
Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. Department of Defense China Strategy.
China and the United States, the world's two largest
economies, have long engaged in spying against each other,
though prosecutors and the FBI have not said whether they
believe the woman, identified in court documents as "Person 1,"
was necessarily working for the Beijing government.
According to the FBI affidavit, Bishop and the woman had
been romantically involved since June 2011, and that he passed
national defense secrets to her in a series of emails and
telephone calls beginning the following May, including plans for
deploying U.S. strategic nuclear systems and early warning radar
networks.
The two charges to which he pleaded guilty carried a maximum
penalty of 20 years in prison. He was sentenced to a prison term
of seven years and three months, to be followed by three years
of supervised probation.
