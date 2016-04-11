By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, April 10
WASHINGTON, April 10 A U.S. Navy officer with
access to sensitive U.S. intelligence faces espionage charges
over accusations he passed state secrets, possibly to China and
Taiwan, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, identified
the suspect as Lieutenant Commander Edward Lin, who was born in
Taiwan and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen, according a
Navy profile article written about him in 2008.
A redacted Navy charge sheet said the suspect was assigned
to the headquarters for the Navy's Patrol and Reconnaissance
Group, which oversees intelligence collection activities.
The charge sheet redacted out the name of the suspect and
the Navy declined to provide details on his identity.
It accused him twice of communicating secret information and
three times of attempting to do so to a representative of a
foreign government "with intent or reason to believe it would be
used to the advantage of a foreign nation."
The document did not identify what foreign country or
countries were involved.
The U.S. official said both China and Taiwan were possible
but stressed the investigation was still ongoing.
The suspect was also accused of engaging in prostitution and
adultery. He has been held in pre-trial confinement for the past
eight months or so, the official added.
USNI News, which first reported Lin's identity, said he
spoke fluent Mandarin and managed the collection of electronic
signals from the EP3-E Aries II signals intelligence aircraft.
The U.S. Navy profiled Lin in a 2008 article that focused on
his naturalization to the United States, saying his family left
Taiwan when he was 14 and stopping in different countries before
coming to America.
"I always dreamt about coming to America, the 'promised
land,'" he said. "I grew up believing that all the roads in
America lead to Disneyland."
The Navy's article can be seen here: 1.usa.gov/1SIEJDe
China's Foreign and Defence Ministries did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it had no information on the
case. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry declined to comment.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart, additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing and J.R. Wu in Taipei; Editing by Michael
Perry)