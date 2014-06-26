WASHINGTON, June 26 A giant U.S.-led naval
exercise began off Hawaii on Thursday with China joining its
Asia-Pacific rivals for the first time, but analysts doubted the
drills will ease tensions over Chinese maritime claims and some
said Beijing could use them to strengthen its navy.
Washington and its allies hope China's participation in the
five-week Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises, involving 55
vessels, more than 200 aircraft and some 25,000 personnel from
22 countries, will build trust and help avert misunderstandings
on the high seas that could escalate into crisis.
But analysts say the maneuvers may only help Beijing
strengthen its growing naval capability by observing the forces
of the United States and its allies.
Twenty-three nations had been expected to participate in
RIMPAC this year. But Thailand will not take part, the Pentagon
said on Thursday. Thailand is a long-time U.S. treaty ally, but
Washington has suspended some cooperation projects with the
country since its May 22 military coup.
China has sent four ships for its debut at RIMPAC, which
runs until Aug. 1.
The Chinese ships are the missile destroyer Haikou, the
missile frigate Yueyang, the supply ship Qiandaohu and the
hospital ship Peace Ark. Chinese forces include two helicopters,
a commando unit and a diving unit, a total 1,100 personnel.
The Haikou has a sophisticated battle-management system
similar to the Aegis system used on many U.S. warships, which
uses integrated radar and computer systems to track and destroy
targets.
The Chinese ships rendezvoused off the U.S. Pacific island
of Guam with warships from the United States, Singapore and
Brunei before sailing to Hawaii. Nine ships from the four
countries conducted drills involving maneuvering, communications
and live weapons fire while en route to Pearl Harbor, where they
arrived on Tuesday.
U.S. Navy chief Admiral Jonathan Greenert said last year
RIMPAC allowed participating forces to practice high-end
ballistic missile defense, surface and anti-submarine warfare in
simulations and live-fire missile and torpedo exercises.
This year's exercises will include "cross-decking," where
liaison officers from one country will be aboard the ship of
another during the maneuvers, a U.S. defense official said.
"It benefits both countries and helps communications. It's a
win-win situation," the official said.
U.S. officials say exercises like RIMPAC help navies
involved learn how to work together in a wide range of
operations, including disaster relief and countering pirates.
CHINA GAINS MOST
They say deeper U.S.-China military ties help encourage
transparency and clear lines of communication. But critics
question whether including China in events like RIMPAC benefit
China far more than they do the United States and its allies.
The exercises come at a time when tensions are high between
Beijing and U.S. allies such as Japan and the Philippines over
China's pressing of territorial claims in the South and East
China Seas and Vietnamese vessels have clashed with China over
waters claimed by both nations.
Austin Strange, a researcher at the U.S. Naval war College's
China Maritime Studies Institute, said participation in the
exercises was an opportunity for China's navy to demonstrate its
increased capabilities and to get a closer look at other navies.
"RIMPAC and China's participation ... is unlikely to
directly impact peace in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.
Asia-Pacific stability rests more on the ways in which states
communicate and pursue their national interests vis-à-vis other
states in the region."
The Pentagon's emphasis on trust building and trying to
promote common views on regional security were "misplaced," said
Oriana Mastro, an assistant professor of security studies at
Washington's Georgetown University.
"We are not forging personal relationships of the duration
and degree necessary to keep two countries from going to war,"
she said. "And in my opinion, dialogue will not successfully
convince the Chinese to rethink what they consider to be
national interests."
However she said inviting China did help to counter
Beijing's line that the United States is trying to "contain"
China and fitted with Washington's assertion that it welcomes a
greater Chinese global role, as long as it is constructive.
Roger Cliff, an analyst at Washington's Atlantic Council
think tank, said Washington may also hope China will reciprocate
by inviting the U.S. Navy to participate in a PLA Navy exercise.
But he said China was likely to gain more from RIMPAC than
it gave away.
"They will ... learn from observing us and the other
participants, and they will not only learn about our
capabilities, they will also learn how to perform things more
efficiently or effectively, whereas they probably don't have
much to teach us in that regard," he said.
"So they probably will learn more than we do."
