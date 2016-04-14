(Adds details of charges, quote from assistant attorney
general)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, April 14 A Chinese citizen has been
charged with trying to illegally export to China high-grade
carbon fiber used primarily in aerospace and military
applications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Fuyi Sun, 52, was arrested on Wednesday after he traveled to
obtain the fiber from people working as undercover U.S. law
enforcement agents, the agency said.
Sun repeatedly told the agents that the fiber he wanted
would go to the Chinese military, with which he said he had a
close relationship, according to the court charges against him.
After allegedly paying tens of thousands of dollars for two
cases of the fiber, Sun told the agents to ship the material in
unmarked boxes, authorities said.
"The carbon fiber - which has many aerospace and defense
applications - is strictly controlled, and Sun expressed a
willingness to pay a premium to skirt U.S. export laws," said
Assistant Attorney General John Carlin.
The case underlines tensions between the United States and
China over intellectual property rights. The FBI has said cases
of economic espionage rose 53 percent in 2015, the majority of
which involved Chinese nationals.
Sun is charged with attempting to violate and conspiracy to
violate the International Economic Powers Act, each of which
carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. He is also charged with
attempting to smuggle goods from the United States, which
carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
The case is being prosecuted in the Southern District of New
York.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric
Walsh and Peter Cooney)