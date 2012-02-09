WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. and Chinese
officials will discuss agricultural trade issues next week in
Iowa during China's Vice President Xi Jinping's visit to the
premiere corn and soybean-producing state, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said on Thursday.
China became the No. 1 customer for U.S. farm exports last
year with purchases of $20 billion, or 14 percent of all ag
exports. China is the world's largest importer of soybeans and
cotton. Analysts say it could become a major corn buyer in the
near term.
There are hopes the visit by Xi will bring additional
purchases. The first U.S.-China Agricultural Symposium, set for
Thursday in Des Moines, is to discuss food safety, food security
and sustainable agriculture but also could air trade disputes.
The United States says China puts unfairly high tariffs on
U.S. chicken parts and it wants China to relax beef import
restrictions imposed as a safeguard against "mad cow" disease.
The symposium is an outgrowth of meetings last November when
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited China. Xi will visit
Iowa as well as California and Washington, DC, during his visit.
"I'm honored to welcome China's Vice President Xi Jinping
and Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu to the United States,
where we may continue our in-depth dialogue on issues of mutual
concern," said Vilsack in announcing the symposium.
Besides meat trade, officials could discuss synchronization
of standards for agricultural biotechnology, a topic in the
November meeting. The United States also wants to assure fair
market access for apples and pears.
U.S. farm exports to China are forecast at $17 billion this
fiscal year, due to lower market prices and larger world
supplies. Imports of Chinese agricultural goods are forecast by
the Agriculture Department for $4.6 billion this year, up from
$3.9 billion in fiscal 2011, which end on Sept. 30.
