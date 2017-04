U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy chid care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will travel to three cities in China to meet her counterpart Peng Liyuan this month, her daughters and mother in tow, and plans to share stories of her travels with schoolchildren, the White House said on Monday.

Michelle Obama will visit a university and high school in Beijing from March 20 to 23, the city of Xi'an on March 24, and a high school in Chengdu from March 25 to 26, the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)