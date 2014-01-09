WASHINGTON Jan 9 The United States on Thursday called new Chinese fishing restrictions in disputed waters in the South China Sea "a provocative and potentially dangerous act."

The legislature of China's Hainan province approved rules in November that took effect on Jan. 1 requiring foreign fishing vessels to obtain approval to enter waters under its jurisdiction.

"The passing of these restrictions on other countries' fishing activities in disputed portions of the South China Sea is a provocative and potentially dangerous act," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.

"China has not offered any explanation or basis under international law for these extensive maritime claims." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)